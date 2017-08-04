Meet artists and have some fun at Summertime Celebration

Get immersed in a variety of arts whilst having fun during a special Summertime Celebration planned on Aug. 20 in Kona.

The free event runs from noon-3 p.m. at Iwa Arts &Cafe and Strawberry Patch Restaurant, just south of Kainaliu in historic Honuaino Square on the mauka side of Mamalahoa Highway.

In addition to showcasing a few local family operated businesses, Summertime Celebration will give attendees the chance to meet artists and staff behind the scenes, as well as have a little fun.

“This event is an introduction to the community to share what we’re about and how they can be part of it,” said Anne Catlin, who owns Iwa Arts &Cafe with husband, John Matsushita.

And, a portion of proceeds raised during the Summertime Celebration will benefit a local nonprofit.

“There will be food, beverages and retail available for purchase. A portion of food and retail sales will be donated to Child &Family Services, specifically the Women’s and Children’s shelter,” said Catlin.

The cafe was conceived of by a collection of artists who strive to make art more accessible, to challenge the assumption that some are more creative than others, Catlin explained. It works to provide “gateway” experiences to creativity that encourages parents to explore with their children, kindles friendships among strangers and help people to understand they are capable of making art — and enjoying the process.

“We strive to connect people through creativity. We believe art makes life more meaningful, that it has the power to be healing and that the process of making art with others can forge and strengthen relationships,” Catlin said.

It hosts regular activities that are open to participation from people of all ages, as well as “Art on the Porch,” a drop-in art activity in which such participants create such works as “pom-pom garland” and kokedama (hanging moss balls). There’s also three studio artists offer that private instruction in metalsmithing (Kristin Mistu Shiga), ceramics (Claire Seastone), and textiles/sewing (Braylene Jones).

“The creative opportunities we host will evolve in response to peoples’ interests and feedback. Some requests we are considering are a weekly writers group/quiet hour, Film Documentary screenings and Night Cafe,” she said.

In the cafe’s gallery for the Summertime Celebration on Aug. 20 will be Lauren Bradburn displaying her sketchbook botanicals comprising renderings, color studies, sensory elements and works in progress. Bradburn is a self-taught artist from Michigan who has been painting and drawing since early childhood. She enjoys nature and color studies and can often be found sketching in the cafe.

Local bladesmith Neil Kamimura, winner of a of the History Channel’s Forged in Fire Competition, will be doing a “rasp knife” demonstration.

Kona Dance and Performing Arts will return to its old stomping grounds at the arts cafe and restaurant for a lively routine out back. Catlin said the performance will even get the audience up and moving.

Local band, Nowelo, featuring Ann Hoku Lynn on trumpet, will play a fusion of acoustic blues, jazz and hip hop.

Other activities include art, temporary tattoos and open studios in ceramics, textiles and metalsmithing. There will also be watermelon, popsicles and more available. This is an alcohol-free event, however, kombucha will be available.

Iwa Arts &Cafe is located at 79-7491 Mamalahoa Highway, just south of Mango Court, on the mauka side of the roadway.

Info: 731-6582, iwahawaii@gmail.com.