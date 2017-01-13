Keanaaina headlines next Kohomua Music Series installment

The Kohomua Music Series at The Ranch continues Saturday with a performance by Alii Keanaaina.

Keanaaina is a Hawaiian singer/songwriter from Kalaoa whose unique style is a blend of traditional and contemporary music. He began his musical career with his twin brother, Nui Keanaaina, in 2001. Now with the addition of his manager/lead guitarist Matthew Hanato and bassist Bennie Duque, Keanaaina plans to share his faith and love of his family and island home through his music. He recently released his sophomore album, “Music and Me.”

A benefit for The Food Basket, Hawaii Island’s lone food bank that serves more than 12,000 residents monthly via its 100 partner agencies, the performance, hosted by ChoiceMART, takes place from 4-6 p.m. at Kealakekua Ranch Center in Captain Cook. It is the second of four music events planned the second Saturday of the month through February.

Admission to Saturday’s concert is free with the donation of two cans of nonperishable food items for The Food Basket.

Coolers will not be permitted at the outdoor concert, but attendees are welcome to bring chairs and blankets for laying on the grass lawn. Beer, wine and pupu will be available for purchase.

Info: www.aliikeanaaina.com and facebook.com/aliimusic.