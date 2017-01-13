Brian Dollinger, new artistic director for KP, and wife will perform

Brian Dollinger, the new artistic director of the Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra, and wife, Rei Hotoda, a concert pianist and conductor, will perform at a private residence in Kohala Ranch benefitting the musical group.

The intimate recital gets undweray at 5 p.m. on Tuesday with Dollinger performing works on bass and Hotoda performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat major, accompanied by a quartet consisting of the orchestra’s string section leaders.

As a contrast, Hotoda will also perform some solo works by George Gershwin. Also on the program is a performance of Beethoven’s “Spring” sonata by orchestra Concertmaster Ursula Vietze.

In addition to the setting and music, attendees will enjoy wine and other refreshments, as well as delicious pupus.

Dollinger is also conductor and music director of the Muscatine Symphony Orchestra and the Clinton Symphony Orchestra in Illinois. He has a reputation for creating a fun, inviting, energetic and enriching atmosphere at each rehearsal and performance.

Hotoda holds degrees in piano performance from the Univesrity of Southern California and Eastman School of Music, and studied conducting with Gustav Meier at the Peabody Institute in Baltimore. An accomplished pianist, she has appeared with the Dallas, Edmonton and Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra as a featured soloist, conducting from the piano. She has also appeared as a guest conductor with various orchestras in the United States and Canada.

Funds raised through this event will supplement a grant the Kamuela Philharmonic recently received from the Bank of Hawaii Foundation for outstanding leadership in culture and the arts benefitting Hawaii Island residents.

In addition, Dollinger and a group of Kamuela Philharmonic musicians will be doing a presentation at a local grade school in the week before the orchestra’s next performance on Jan. 22 at the Sheraton Keauhou Bay Hotel Grand Ballroom.

The suggested donation to the nonprofit Kamuela Philharmonic Orchestra Society for this recital is $75. Reservations will be required as space is limited. Detailed directions to the venue will be provided once reservations have been made. For more information, contact Executive Director Michael Chu at exec@kamuelaphil.org or (503) 204-8005.

Info: www.kamuelaphil.org.