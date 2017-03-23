The Kailua-Kona Public Library hosted Aunty Mimi’s Astro Bash Tuesday evening. Keiki experienced the dynamic world of astronomy with hands-on science projects, planetarium shows, demonstrations, face painting and free giveaways.
HILO — The AARP has released a scathing assessment of the health care bill currently under review by the U.S. Congress.
KAILUA-KONA — Planned upgrades at the Kealakehe Wastewater Treatment Plant won’t only offer recycled water to irrigate growing Kona developments, they can also drastically reduce the discharge of nitrogen and phosphorus — two nutrients that can be harmful if they get into groundwater.
KAILUA-KONA — A fire across 10 acres of brush makai of Queen Kaahumanu Highway shut down southbound lanes on that road and a stretch of Henry Street for part of Thursday afternoon.
KEAHOLE — Constructed in the 1970s, the Kona airport was built to welcome 500,000 travelers per year. Several decades later, state and airport officials are moving forward with the facility’s first expansion to accommodate the 3 million people now filtering through the airport annually.
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaiian Airlines pilots have ratified a new five-year contract that includes immediate pay raises of 20 to 45 percent.Comments
HONOLULU — Hawaii legislative committees have passed new versions of bills addressing vacation rentals.
WAIMEA — Dr. Peter In has been a psychiatrist in the same Waimea office complex since 1978. Although he has attempted to retire over the past five years, with more than 1,100 patients and not enough doctors to go around, the demand has been too great.
HILO — More people flew here than grew here last year, as Hawaii Island led the state in several measures of population increases, according to estimates released late Wednesday by the U.S. Census Bureau.
WAIMEA — No injuries were reported after a woman crashed her vehicle into the dining area of a McDonald’s on Wednesday evening in Waimea.
Volcano Update
Kilauea Volcano’s summit eruption in Halemaumau Crater began in March 2008. Since that time, countless changes have occurred. The crater enclosing the lava lake (called the Overlook crater) has enlarged through rockfalls, and explosions have thrown spatter around the crater and onto the rim of Halemaumau itself. The lava-lake level has fluctuated, leading to several overflows of lava onto the Halemaumau Crater floor.
Hawaii Island police are searching for a 22-year-old Hilo man who is wanted for bail jumping.
HONOLULU — A judge sentenced a man Friday to life in prison with the possibility of parole in the murder of his ex-girlfriend who disappeared while pregnant with his child on Maui.
Music lovers seeking something out of the ordinary and uplifting can head to Ocean’s Bar and Grill from 8 to 11 p.m. tonight to hear the five-piece, alternative-reggae band “Rootz Within.” Band members from Minnesota, now living on Hawaii Island, perform uplifting jam songs in hopes of spreading a positive message through music, culture and friendship. Their mission is to make an impact on today’s world through inspiring audiences with their performance art.
My only wish for Sunday’s Big Island International Marathon, Half Marathon & 5K running events was that it wouldn’t rain.
Kona Boy Scout Troup 131, from left, Ariihau Barton, Iokewe Ahuna, Paka Mitchell, David Aholelei, Justice Dominguez-Haili, Isaiah Medeiros, West Hawaii Today editor Tom Hasslinger, Kekai Robins and Jovanni Ramirez pose for a photo in front of a library of newspapers at the West Hawaii Today office.
I am a member of the (CERT) Community Emergency Response Team here in Ocean View, and a ham radio operator. Being part of CERT we work closely with other agencies such as the volunteer fire department, Red Cross, Hawaii County Civil Defense, and the National Weather Service.
WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A Utah couple was enjoying the final day of their European trip to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary when they were among the crowd of people on London’s Westminster Bridge who were struck by an SUV.
WASHINGTON — Cancer patients often wonder “why me?” Does their tumor run in the family? Did they try hard enough to avoid risks like smoking, too much sun or a bad diet?