Friday | March 24, 2017
Awesome world of astronomy
Volcano Update

2017-03-18 17:46
Kilauea Volcano’s summit eruption in Halemaumau Crater reaches 9th anniversary

Kilauea Volcano’s summit eruption in Halemaumau Crater began in March 2008. Since that time, countless changes have occurred. The crater enclosing the lava lake (called the Overlook crater) has enlarged through rockfalls, and explosions have thrown spatter around the crater and onto the rim of Halemaumau itself. The lava-lake level has fluctuated, leading to several overflows of lava onto the Halemaumau Crater floor.

2017-03-24 12:14
Hilo man wanted for escape

Hawaii Island police are searching for a 22-year-old Hilo man who is wanted for bail jumping.

2017-03-24 13:23
Maui man sentenced in death of pregnant ex-girlfriend

HONOLULU — A judge sentenced a man Friday to life in prison with the possibility of parole in the murder of his ex-girlfriend who disappeared while pregnant with his child on Maui.

2017-03-24 01:05
Inspiring and Uplifting: Rootz Within brings positive vibes to Kona

Music lovers seeking something out of the ordinary and uplifting can head to Ocean’s Bar and Grill from 8 to 11 p.m. tonight to hear the five-piece, alternative-reggae band “Rootz Within.” Band members from Minnesota, now living on Hawaii Island, perform uplifting jam songs in hopes of spreading a positive message through music, culture and friendship. Their mission is to make an impact on today’s world through inspiring audiences with their performance art.

2017-03-24 12:29
Boy Scout Troop 131 visits West Hawaii Today

Kona Boy Scout Troup 131, from left, Ariihau Barton, Iokewe Ahuna, Paka Mitchell, David Aholelei, Justice Dominguez-Haili, Isaiah Medeiros, West Hawaii Today editor Tom Hasslinger, Kekai Robins and Jovanni Ramirez pose for a photo in front of a library of newspapers at the West Hawaii Today office.

2017-03-23 00:05
Obituaries: 3-23-17

Editor’s note: Obituaries are published free of charge as a public service. The content is subject to editing to ensure parity treatment and style continuity.

2017-03-24 00:05
New radios cause for concern

I am a member of the (CERT) Community Emergency Response Team here in Ocean View, and a ham radio operator. Being part of CERT we work closely with other agencies such as the volunteer fire department, Red Cross, Hawaii County Civil Defense, and the National Weather Service.

2017-03-24 00:05
Utah man killed in London attack was hit on bridge

WEST BOUNTIFUL, Utah — A Utah couple was enjoying the final day of their European trip to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary when they were among the crowd of people on London’s Westminster Bridge who were struck by an SUV.

